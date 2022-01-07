Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is for the person responsible for fatally shooting a man in Philadelphia’s Summerdale section Thursday.

The shooting happened on the 800 block of Scattergood Street just before 1 pm.

According to police, a 41-year-old man was shot once in the chest. Police officers rushed the man to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where doctors placed him in critical condition. Police say shortly after, around 1:27 pm, the man was pronounced dead.

There have been no arrests made at this time.