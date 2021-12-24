BRIDGEVILLE, Del. (AP) — A 74-year-old man is charged with murder after Delaware State Police said he shot his ex-wife through the window of her home.

Troopers were called to Abbys Way in Bridgeville on Wednesday evening for a report of a shooting, police said in a news release.

The investigation found that Ronald Donaway of Millsboro went to his ex-wife’s home and began firing a rifle into the windows of the living room, kitchen and bedrooms, police said. His 70-year-old ex-wife was struck by gunfire in the kitchen, where she died from her wounds. The woman’s 23-year-old grandson was in the home at the time and escaped unharmed through a bedroom window as Donaway fired at the home, police said.

Donaway entered the home briefly before fleeing in a black Kia. Responding troopers stopped the vehicle and Donaway was taken into custody without incident.

Donaway was charged with first-degree murder, home invasion, reckless endangering and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is being held on $900,000 cash bond.