FOLSOM, Pa. (AP) — A suspect has been arrested in the shooting death of a smoke shop employee gunned down last week in the Philadelphia-area business, police said.

Shawn Williams, 39, of Chester is charged in Delaware County in the death Friday afternoon of 45-year-old Sameer Abdullah, the Ridley Township police department said Tuesday.

Police earlier posted a photo of a man they alleged entered the Empire Smoke Shop and Phones store in Crum Lynne and shot and killed an employee. Police said Abdullah, who was found behind the counter, was shot multiple times with a revolver.

Police said the motive for the slaying hasn’t been determined, but it wasn’t a robbery. They said that by all accounts, the victim was “hard-working and well-respected.” They credited tips from the public that led to what they called “the quick arrest of this dangerous individual.”

Court documents don’t list an attorney for Williams, who faces murder and weapons charges.