Police: Shooting spree leaves 1 dead, another injured in Upper Darby

Upper Darby (WPHL)- A man is in custody after police say he fatally shot a woman, shot a man, and then opened fire on police near 69th Street Terminal in Upper Darby, PA on Thursday morning

According to Upper Darby Police Superintendent, officers received a call about an incident on the 7000 block of Terminal Square around 3:30 am. Police say a man fatally shot a woman in an apartment building. Investigators believe the suspect had relations with the victim.

Police say the suspect then left the apartment and started firing shots in the air. Investigators say the shooter intentionally shot an innocent bystander in his shoulder on Market Street. The victim does not have any life-threatening injuries.

According to police, Septa Transit officers were on patrol when they heard the gunshots. Investigators say the officers then spotted the gunman with a weapon outside the 69th Street Terminal. That’s when officials say the man started firing his gun towards the transit officers.

Upper Darby police and Septa Transit Police are investigating a shoot-out between police and a suspect near the 69th St transportation center. Police say the suspect is in custody. @phl17 pic.twitter.com/MBJWAzlwHT — Kelsey Fabian (@KelseyPHL17) December 2, 2021

Investigators say officers returned fire. None of the bullets struck the man, nor the officers, but police were able to take him into custody. Police have not yet released his identity or the identity of the other victims.

The police investigation resulted in numerous mass transit delays and closed down roads to vehicle traffic around the 69th Street Terminal during the morning rush.