The Philadelphia police department is investigating a double homicide in North Philadelphia Monday night.

Police officers responded to the 2200 block of North 20th street for a person with a gun at 9:23 p.m.

When officers arrived they found a 31-year-old black male suffering multiple gun shot wounds to the body. He was transported to Temple University Hospital where he died at 9:36 p.m.

The victim has been identified as Quintin Jones from Kensington.

Police also found a black male in his mid-20’s suffering a gunshot wound to the head. Medical personal pronounced the victim dead on the scene at 9:40 p.m.

No weapon has been recovered and no arrest has been made.

This story is developing and will be updated.

If you have any information police are asking you to call 215.686.TIPS (8477).