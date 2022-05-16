Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia police are investigating a homicide in Tioga-Nicetown that happened Saturday night.
The incident happened on the 2000 block of West Estaugh Street just before 8:00 pm.
According to police, a 34-year-old man was shot twice in the head and once in the neck by an unknown suspect. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene at 8:06 am.
No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.
By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter
