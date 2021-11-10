Police investigate deadly shooting at Love Park in Center City

Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting at Love Park in Center City. Investigators say they got the call of a shooting around 8:46pm on Tuesday night. According to police, someone fired gunshots at a 29 year-old man who was walking around the park.

Bullets struck the man in the head and the neck. Medics took the man to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. That is where doctors pronounced him dead a short time later. Investigators say they found 2 shell casings next to the victim. Police do not think the shooting was random.

Witnesses told police that the suspect was wearing all dark clothing. They said the suspect got into a dark-colored jeep with green rims, green lights, and green bumpers and drove off. It was last seen on John F. Kennedy Boulevard. Police say there are numerous cameras in the area. Investigators are in the process of getting the footage.