The Philadelphia Police department has identified the woman found decapitated in her Lawndale home on Tuesday afternoon.

Police received a call at 12:45pm on Tuesday for a suspected stabbing of a woman on the 300 block of Magee Avenue. When Police arrived they found a 41-year-old woman dead on on the kitchen floor with a severed head.

The 41-year-old woman has just been identified as Leila Al Raheel.

Police say, 34-year-old Ahmad Shareef tried to flee the scene but was arrested and taken into custody.

Ahmad Shareef (Credit: Philadelphia Police Department)

The Districts Attorney’s office has filed charges against Shareef for murder, possession of an instrument of crime, and abuse of a corpse.

Police have revealed Leila Al Raheel had been in a domestic relationship with Adhmad Shareef and lived with him in their Lawndale home.

Police have recovered a knife at the scene and Ahmad Shareef is being held in custody without bail.