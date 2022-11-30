The Philadelphia Police department has identified the woman found decapitated in her Lawndale home on Tuesday afternoon.
Police received a call at 12:45pm on Tuesday for a suspected stabbing of a woman on the 300 block of Magee Avenue. When Police arrived they found a 41-year-old woman dead on on the kitchen floor with a severed head.
The 41-year-old woman has just been identified as Leila Al Raheel.
Police say, 34-year-old Ahmad Shareef tried to flee the scene but was arrested and taken into custody.
The Districts Attorney’s office has filed charges against Shareef for murder, possession of an instrument of crime, and abuse of a corpse.
Police have revealed Leila Al Raheel had been in a domestic relationship with Adhmad Shareef and lived with him in their Lawndale home.
Police have recovered a knife at the scene and Ahmad Shareef is being held in custody without bail.