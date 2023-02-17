The Radnor Township Police Department needs your help finding a man wanted in connection to a threat and assault on the Septa Route 100 line in Villanova.

28-year-old Ishmael Isaac Marshall from Philadelphia, is wanted on charges for Terroristic Threats, Simple Assault, and Recklessly Endangering Another Person for a fight that led to Marshall showing a gun on the Septa Route 100 line in Villanova.

The charges are in connection to the incident that occurred on Valentine’s Day at around 10:24 p.m. which led to a temporary shelter-in-place being issued for Villanova University Students.

Marshall reportedly got into a fight on the Norristown High Speed Line, and got off the train at the Villanova station where he showed a gun before fleeing the scene.

Radnor Police and Villanova University police searched the area and campus for Marshall, but weren’t able to find him.

The shelter-in-place was lifted and classes resumed as scheduled on Wednesday morning. In an alert that went out Villanova Students, Radnor police stated they are continuing the investigation but “there is no threat to the University or Radnor community at this time”.

Radnor police say Marshall is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information or see Marshall, do not approach him! Police urge you to call the Radnor Township Police Department Detective Unit at 610-688-5603 or 911.