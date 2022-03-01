Police investigate death in North Philadelphia after police find Human remains near Brewerytown

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Police identified a man Monday after finding his remains in the rear of Brewery and Kelly drive, just outside Brewerytown.

The incident happened on February 20, 2022, around 12:11 pm, when police responded to a report of a person screaming on 32nd and Thompson Street.

Upon arriving at the scene, police say, someone pointed them in the direction where human remains were charred across Brewery and Kelly Drive.

Homicide detectives processed the scene, and the remains were taken to the medical examiner’s office for examination and identification.

Police say the victim has been identified as 20-year-old Naasire Johnson from 200 block of Lapsey Way.

So far, no arrests have been made, and there is no motive. The investigation is ongoing, police say.

Police say anyone with information should contact the Homicide Unit at 215-86-3334 or leave an anonymous tip at 215-686-TIPS.