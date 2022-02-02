Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the man responsible for shooting a Rite Aid security guard Tuesday night.

The incident happened behind a Rite Aid at Broad and Oxford Streets, a block away from Temple University campus, around 9 pm.

According to police, a man and a woman were causing problems inside Rite Aid, so the 41-year-old security guard escorted them out. As the security guard walked the individuals to the parking lot across the street at an AMC Movie Theater, police say the man shot the security guard in the foot.

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital, where medics placed him in stable condition. Police say they have surveillance video of the suspect and hope to track him down.