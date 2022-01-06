ELLENDALE, Del. (AP) — A 12-year-old girl was injured Tuesday in a chicken house collapse likely caused by snow on the roof, Delaware State Police said.

It happened as two adults and four children were working in chicken houses in Ellendale, where about 14.5 inches (36.8 cm) of snow fell earlier this week, according to the Delaware Environmental Observing System.

A 17-year-old boy noticed the food and water lines sagging, and began warning everyone to get out when the roof collapsed, police said in a news release. Everyone inside got out without injury except two girls, aged 11 and 12, police said.

The teen and one of the adults dug through the debris and found the 12-year-old girl pinned under the collapsed roof and removed her safely. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said.

The 11-year-old girl wasn’t trapped in the fallen debris, but was also taken to a nearby hospital, where police said she was discharged after she was medically cleared.

The state police are investigating, but said preliminary findings indicate the roof collapse resulted from snow on the roof.