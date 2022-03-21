Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for two juvenile suspects responsible for firing multiple gunshots in North Philadelphia Saturday, police say.

The incident happened on 23rd Street and Diamond Street just after 10:00 pm.

Police say they received a 911 call for a report of a shooting at the location. They found eight 9mm and nine .40 caliber shell casings at the scene when officers arrived. Police say they also found a copper jacketed bullet and a deformed projectile.

A flash warning was sent out over the police radio that two male juveniles ran on Sedgley towards Diamond regarding the shooting.

Police say one of the males wore a black hooded sweatshirt with red writing on the back. It is unknown what the other suspect wore, police say.

Several minutes later, police say, someone arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his left leg.

We will keep you updated as this story develops.