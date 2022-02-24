Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia Police found a man unresponsive in an Overbrook home Wednesday night.

The incident happened on the 900 block of North 68th street around 7:40 pm.

Police say there were reports of an unresponsive man at the location. Upon arriving, police say, they found a 48-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head in the living room.

Medics at the scene pronounced the man dead at 7:56 pm, police say. Investigators do not know how long the man was dead before the 911 call.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons have been recovered.