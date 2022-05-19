Philadelphia (WPHL)- Two unknown individuals were found dead inside an apartment in Kensington Wednesday.

The incident happened on the 3000 block of Ruth Street around 7:42 pm.

According to police, a 45-year-old man and a woman in her 30s were found with their necks slashed on the 2nd floor of the apartment building.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene by medics, police say. Police are saying their death is very suspicious.

Police say no arrests were made, but a knife was found.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

