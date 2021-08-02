Police find body believed to be missing Bucks Co. woman

Police on Sunday night said they found a body that they believe to be Cassandra Johnston. The 26-year-old Bucks County woman went missing on July 10 after a night out with friends in Philadelphia.

On Saturday, investigators found a vehicle that matched the description of Johnston’s car. The silver 2016 Ford Focus was spotted off of Woodhaven Road in a wooded area. The Johnston family’s private investigator saw the car from a chopper while searching the area.

Police searched the area that day, but did not find her. On Sunday afternoon they discovered a body near Byberry Creek about half a mile from where the car was found.

Lower Southhampton Township Police believe Johnston died in a car crash after she didn’t negotiate the curve properly getting off the ramp. Investigators think she went airborne about 30 feet into the air, over a guardrail, crashed into a tree and was ejected through the sunroof.

Recent flooding in the area is why police think her body was half mile away from the car.