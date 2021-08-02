Police find body believed to be missing Bucks Co. woman

PHL17 News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police on Sunday night said they found a body that they believe to be Cassandra Johnston. The 26-year-old Bucks County woman went missing on July 10 after a night out with friends in Philadelphia.

On Saturday, investigators found a vehicle that matched the description of Johnston’s car. The silver 2016 Ford Focus was spotted off of Woodhaven Road in a wooded area. The Johnston family’s private investigator saw the car from a chopper while searching the area.

Police searched the area that day, but did not find her. On Sunday afternoon they discovered a body near Byberry Creek about half a mile from where the car was found.

Lower Southhampton Township Police believe Johnston died in a car crash after she didn’t negotiate the curve properly getting off the ramp. Investigators think she went airborne about 30 feet into the air, over a guardrail, crashed into a tree and was ejected through the sunroof.

Recent flooding in the area is why police think her body was half mile away from the car.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story