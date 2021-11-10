Police charge man in connection to deadly Love Park shooting

Philadelphia (WPHL)– Philadelphia Police say they have filed charges against the man who, the say, shot and killed another in Love Park late Tuesday night. Investigators identified the shooter as 43-year-old Gregory Thomas Sr.

According to police, officers got the call of a shooting around 8:46pm on Tuesday night. Police say someone fired gunshots at a 29 year-old man who was walking around the park.

Bullets struck the man in the head and the neck. Medics took the man to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead a short time later. Investigators say they found 2 shell casings next to the victim.

According to police, Thomas Sr. was working security for the Christmas Village Exhibit located at 15th and John F. Kennedy Blvd when he became involved in a “disturbance” with the 29-year-old victim. A few minutes later, police say Thomas walked to a 2007 Jeep and retrieved a duffle bag. Thomas then pulled a gun from the bag and shot the victim multiple times. He then fled the scene in the Jeep, according to police.

At 8:46 p.m., officers from the 9th District working on a construction detail at 15th and Arch streets were notified of the shooting inside Love Park.

Gregory Thomas is charged with Murder, VUFA, and related offenses.