NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — One pedestrian was killed and four people were injured after a woman carjacked two vehicles in New Castle and caused multiple collisions, Delaware State Police said Sunday in a news release.

The spree ended when an off-duty police officer and a former law enforcement officer apprehended her, state police said.

Speaking at a news conference Sunday afternoon, Delaware State Police Master Cpl. Heather Pepper identified the woman as Brittallia Semaan, 30, of New Castle.

Semaan was taken into custody and is facing multiple charges, Pepper said. It’s unclear if Semaan has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Pepper said she could not provide any information that could explain what might have been behind Semaan’s actions.

State police said it began about 9:30 a.m. Sunday on New Castle Avenue when a woman reportedly carjacked a parked SUV. A man and a woman who were in the vehicle failed to stop Semaan from getting behind the wheel, Pepper said.

Two kids in the back seat were able to get out of the car, Pepper said, before Semaan drove off, striking the woman who had been in the car. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Moments later a man, 48, who lived in New Castle County, was struck by the stolen car, police said. He later died of his injuries at a hospital.

Semaan drove off and struck another pedestrian, a 19-year-old woman, causing non-life-threatening injuries, Pepper said. Semaan continued drive and struck an oncoming Maserati head on, Pepper said. The occupants of that vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Semaan then carjacked a Ford Explorer and drove off with a 77-year-old woman still sitting inside, Pepper said. Semaan then collided with a Honda Odyssey.

A woman in the Odyssey as well as the 77-year-old passenger in the Ford Explorer suffered non-life-threatening injuries from that crash, Pepper said.

Semaan was then apprehended by an off-duty Wilmington police officer, who was assisted by a former New Castle County police officer, Pepper said.