GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police arrested a pair of brothers Thursday and charged them in shootings that killed two men at a restaurant last weekend.

A group of men was asked to leave the El Nopalito Restaurant in Georgetown on Saturday after a dispute with other patrons, state police said in a news release. Two of the men, later identified as Yony Morales-Garcia, 22, and his brother, Emner Morales-Garcia, 21, returned wearing masks, police said.

One masked man took a necklace from Armando Vicente Chilel Lopez’ neck. When Lopez lunged at him, police said the other masked man shot Lopez. As they fled, the first masked man fired into the dining area, striking Honorio Velasquez, police said.

Velasquez, 28, of Bridgeville died at the scene and Lopez, 31, of Georgetown was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

Police arrested the brothers Thursday during a traffic stop. They are charged with first-degree murder, robbery, conspiracy, wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony and weapons offenses, police said. They are being held on more than $2 million cash bond. It’s not known whether either brother has an attorney.