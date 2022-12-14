The Philadelphia Police Athletic League and Wawa are doing their part to keep Philadelphia families warm this holiday season.

“Operation Brotherly Love” is a collaboration between Wawa and the Police Athletic League in an effort to distribute coats, meals, and holiday cheer to the local community.

The decade long tradition brings together thousands of volunteers and helps families who need it most during the holiday season.

PAL Officers were seen distributing winter jackets and holiday meals to families across 15 PAL centers in Philadelphia.

Wawa volunteers handed out free hot drinks and food to all participants and PAL families enjoyed live entertainment, giveaways and lots of community fun.

You can find out more information and get in involved in other PAL initiatives on the PAL website.