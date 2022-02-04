Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia Police Department’s Homicide Unit says it has arrested a 29-year-old man for running over two men, killing one.

On Wednesday, police arrested 29-year-old Michael Colgan with murder, attempted murder, and related offenses. The incident happened on January 28, 2022, at approximately 12:32 am near the intersection of Cedar and Westmoreland Streets.

Upon arriving at the scene, police say two men were lying on the sidewalk suffering from head trauma and multiple abrasions.

According to police, one of the men, a 28-year-old, told police he and his friend were involved in a verbal argument with another man. He claimed that the man then ran him and his friend over with a white Cadillac SUV.

Medics took both men to Temple University Hospital, where 40-year-old Jason Panas was pronounced dead at 3:37 am. The 28-year-old who was also struck was listed in stable condition by doctors, police say.