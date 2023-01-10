Philadelphia Police have arrested a 41-year-old male from Center City for a series of Theft incidents.

On Friday December 9th, Police responded to the Southeast side of City Hall for a theft of an antique brass railing. The antique brass railing was estimated to cost between $15,000- 20,000.

The 2nd incident occurred on Friday January 6th at 10:49 a.m. Police responded to a burglary on the 2300 block of Market St.

On Friday January 6th, 41-year-old, Raymond Shendock was arrested for the following charges: