Several Burlington county police officers and a K9 dog are injured after a violent chase that happened last night in Evesham Township, NJ.

Police say around 1 a.m., officers arrived to a car crash and saw a white Hyundai Genesis speeding 80 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone.

According to police, they identified the suspect driving the car as Marc Ferraiolo, but they had to stop the chase because it was getting too dangerous.

Officers say they went to Ferraiolo’s home to serve a warrant for eluding police and to take him into custody.

When they arrived, police say Ferraiolo was pulling into the driveway. That’s when Ferraiolo’s wife, Ruth Patton, got out of the vehicle and told the officers she would kill them. She was arrested at the scene.

Officers say at that point Ferraiolo still didn’t get out of his car and almost hit the officers as he tried to get away.

Ferraiolo continued to drive across lawns and rammed his car into the K9 vehicle three more times.

Police say Ferraiolo struck two patrol cars and crashed into a parked car. Officers were then able to arrest him.

Both suspects are being held in the Burlington County jail. Ferraiolo is being charged with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer, among other charges.

Several officers were treated for non-life threatening injuries at the scene. Police k9 tango is also undergoing veterinarian care at this time.

There will be a community meeting this morning in Evesham’s local park to discuss the issues stemming from the couples’ actions.