Philadelphia Police have arrested the man who was caught on camera vandalizing a car and then threatening the victim, while the victim’s kids were in the car.

Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore broke the news this morning in a social media post saying, “SIG & Major Crimes Detectives have made an arrest overnight in the assault/vandalism that occurred on Sunday in center city, involving the male on the motorcycle. Great tips from the public and some outstanding detective work.”

According to police, the attack occurred on Sunday night at 9:40 p.m. when the victim was stuck in the middle of a group of ATV and dirt bike riders in the area of City Hall.

In the video that has since gone viral on social media, the suspect is seen jumping on the victim’s car, smashing the rear windshield, then grabbing his gun and pointing it at the victim when she tried to confront him. Thankfully the victim was not injured.

Police have not released the suspect’s name, but Police say an arrest has been made.