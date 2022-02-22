A 28-year-old man has been arrested for three separate crimes across Philadelphia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police have arrested a 28-year-old man who they say is responsible for shooting and killing two men and also carjacking a woman.

Jonathan Akubu is being charged with Murder, Aggravated Assault, Robbery, Car Jacking, Violation Uniform Firearm Act- Convict, Violation Uniform Firearm Act- No License, Violation Uniform Firearm Act-On Streets, Criminal Conspiracy, Theft- Unlawful Taking, Theft-Receiving Stolen Property, Simple Assault, Recklessly Endangering Another Person and Unauthorized Use of Auto.

On Friday, February 4, 2022, at approximately 12:12 am, a 45-year-old woman parked her car on the 7600 block of Elmwood Avenue when police said three men took her bag and keys. As the woman was screaming, a man opened his house door, police say, one of the men fired gunshots at the man.

The suspects took the keys from the victim and fled in her car. The car was last seen heading eastbound on Elmwood Avenue. Police say there were no injuries to the male or female victims.

On Sunday, February 6, 2022, at approximately 8:12 pm, police say they found 60-year-old George Briscella unresponsive on the 2100 block of Afton Street. Police say he was suffering from bullet wounds to his abdomen and back.

According to police, medics transported the man to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead at 9:02 pm.

On Saturday, February 12, 2022, at approximately 7:25 pm, police say they found Aiah Gbessay from the 6300 block of Kingsessing Avenue unresponsive at 8100 Grovers Avenue.

Police say the victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body. Medics pronounced Gbessay dead at the scene ten minutes later.

Akubu from the 3800 block of Plumstead Avenue, Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, is in custody for his alleged involvement in these crimes.

