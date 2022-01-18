Police have issued a warning after they say an Apple AirTag was used to stalk a victim in Montgomery County.

On January 14 the victim called Lower Providence Township police after they received messages on their phone notifying them that they were being tracked. Police say the victim had just arrived home from Movie Tavern in Collegeville when they got a message from Apple at 8:44 p.m.

The message read, “Unknown Accessory Detected – This Item Has Been Moving With You For A While.

Their phone then received a second message that read “Safety Alert, Your Current Location Can Be Seen By The Owner Of This Item. You May Be Carrying This Item, Or It Could Be Located Closely. If This Item Is Not Familiar To You, You Can Disable It And Stop Sharing Your Location.”

The victim then received a map on their phone showing that at 7:19 p.m., the device was activated near the Movie Tavern. The device was activated while the victim was at the Movie Tavern and then traveled along the map until they returned to their home at 8:38 p.m.

Police say the victim then looked out their front window and saw an unknown car down the street. When the victim approached the car the car drove away. As the car left the victim got another message that alerted them that the device was moving Eastbound and eventually disconnected.

The vehicle is described as a gray or silver style hatchback possibly an older model Subaru.