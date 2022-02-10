NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Police took nine students into custody after a large fight at a Delaware high school Tuesday and discovered one student had a stun gun, officials said.

The school resource officer at Glasgow High School in Newark learned of a fight in a stairwell involving eight students around 11:30 a.m., Delaware State Police said in a news release.

The officer and staffers broke up the initial fight but the group broke into four groups and continued fighting throughout the hallways, police said. Officers responded to the school and helped take nine students into custody. One student had lacerations to the face after the fight, police said. One 17-year-old girl from Bear had a stun gun, police said.

Seven students were issued criminal summons for disorderly conduct. One 17-year-old girl was charged with rioting, disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed dangerous instrument and menacing. Another 17-year-old girl was charged with rioting, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. They were released on $2,200 unsecured bond.