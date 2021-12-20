Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Southwest Detective Division is investigating a robbery that left a man with no car in Philadelphia’s Wynnefield section.

The incident happened Sunday around 1:45 am on the 4100 block of Chamounix Drive.

According to police, a 24-year-old man reported he was robbed at gunpoint by five or six men. The victim was driving his 2016 black Kia Sorrento when police say the suspects exited a white SUV and approached the driver’s side of his vehicle. One of the men pointed a silver gun at the victim and then took his car, according to police.

READ MORE: Man shot and killed in North Philadelphia

Police are unaware of where the suspects drove off too, and at this time, there have been no arrests.