Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a woman from Center City.

According to police, 43-year-old Shantay Tart from the 200 block of North Lawrence Street has been missing since Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Tart was last seen around 2:30 pm, leaving her residence wearing a puffy red coat, blue hat, and white sneakers, according to police.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shantay Tart is asked to contact Central Detectives at 215-686-3096 or call 911