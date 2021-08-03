Police: 36-year-old woman shot in Hunting Park

Philadelphia police say a woman is recovering in the hospital after someone shot her in the leg on Tuesday morning.

Police say they got the call of a shooting at Old York Road and Pike Street around 3:00 a.m. Investigators say the 36 year-old woman was walking several other women when someone fired those shots. According to police, a bullet struck the victim in the left leg. Medics took her to Temple University Hospital where she was listed in stable condition Tuesday morning.

Investigators say a bullet also struck a gray SUV that was driving in that area at the time of the shooting. The driver was not hurt.

Witnesses told police that two men fired the shots and that one of the men was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and the other was wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt.

At last check, no arrests have been made.