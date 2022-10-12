NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPHL)- Three Philadelphia SWAT officers were rushed to the hospital on Wednesday morning after they were shot while serving a warrant, police say. The warrant was being served to a 19-year-old for homicide and multiple robberies. Police confirmed that the 19-year-old suspect was shot and killed by officers.

The shots rang out shortly after 6 o’clock Wednesday morning in the 800 block of Brown Street. Dispatchers tell us the three officers were rushed to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. According to the Fraternal Order of Police, all of the officers are in stable condition. PHL17 cameras captured a large police presence outside of the hospital.

Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney visited the injured officers at the hospital. He posted to social media wishing them a speedy recovery and thanking them for their service.

3 SWAT officers shot and taken to the hospital. The shooting happened in the 800 block of Brown St.

PHL17 reporter Kelsey Fabian says three people were taken away from the shooting scene in handcuffs.

