Philadelphia (WPHL)– Police have arrested three men they suspect were involved in multiple armed robberies in Philadelphia.

On Tuesday, December 15, 2021, police say a man and woman were unloading furniture from their car into a garage on the 1300 block of South 19th Street. According to police, two men exited a Dark-colored Subaru SUV, pointed guns at the victims, and demanded money. With a gun to his chest, police say the male victim gave the gunman his Fossil watch and told him he had no cash.

Meanwhile, the other gunman pointed his weapon at the female victim and told her, “don’t move,” according to police. The gunmen went back into the Subaru and drove off.

According to police, an hour later, officers were patrolling the area of Rittenhouse Square and recognized a vehicle that matched the description of one allegedly used in a gunpoint robbery on December 7 along the 200 block of Mozart Place. In that robbery, two gunmen exited a Lincoln MKZ and robbed a man for his Rolex watch, police say.

The officers stopped the vehicle on 17th and Locust Streets and arrested three men who were in the vehicle, according to police. The suspects are two 19-year-olds and a 22-year-old.

“Last evening, three individuals were taken into custody by Philadelphia Police in connection to an armed robbery that had occurred earlier in the evening,” said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. “At this time, we believe that at least one of these individuals was also involved in at least one of many similar gunpoint robberies that have occurred over the last several weeks in Center City Philadelphia. The PPD will continue to work with our law enforcement and community partners to ensure that those responsible for these – and all – dangerous crimes are taken into custody.”

According to police, the victims from the robbery at 1300 South 19th Street identified two of the three men in custody from the Lincoln MKZ. All three males were taken into custody and were taken to Central Detective Division for further investigation, police say.

The Subaru used in the robbery on South 19th Street has not been located, and the Lincoln was towed to the police garage pending a search warrant.