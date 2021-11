A 2-year-old boy shot himself in the stomach inside a Point Breeze home on Wednesday night.

Philadelphia police said the shooting occurred in second floor bedroom around 9:40 p.m. in a home on the 1700 block of Cleveland Street.

The parents of the toddler rushed him to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. The boy was initially in critical condition, but his status has been upgraded to stable.

The shooting is under investigation.