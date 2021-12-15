Philadelphia (WPHL)– Two men are being charged in connection to multiple robberies in Philadelphia’s Feltonville and Kensington neighborhood’s.

20-year-old Acia Moore was arrested on December 6, 2021 for his involvement in a robbery in a food and deli market on the 4500 block of North D Street, police say. Moore is being charged with Robbery, Criminal Conspiracy, and other related offenses.

Acia Moore from 400 block of East Rockland Street

According to police, 28-year-old Omar White-Davis was arrested on December 9, 2021, and charged with several Robbery and Violation of Uniform Firearms counts. Police say White-Davis was involved in robberies at several businesses, including a food and deli market on the 4500 block of North D Street, another business on the 2000 block of East Tioga Street and a business on 2000 East Pacific Street.

Omar White-Davis from 500 block of West Lehigh

If you have information on the robberies or a business owner who has been robbed, please call Philadelphia Police.