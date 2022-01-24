GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — Two men were fatally shot inside a restaurant during an altercation with two masked people who had entered the establishment, Delaware State Police said on Sunday.

Police said the shootings happened early Saturday evening at the El Nopalito Restaurant in Georgetown. A 28-year-old man was declared dead at the scene, while the 31-year-old was pronounced dead at a local hospital, state police said in a news release.

No arrests had been made as of early Sunday.

Police investigators said a group of men inside the restaurant were asked to leave the restaurant earlier in the evening due to disorderly behavior and a dispute with other patrons. Two of the men who were told to leave returned to the business later wearing masks, according to police.

The 31-year-old victim lunged at one suspect who removed a necklace from his neck, leading the second suspect to fire a handgun at him, according to the news release. The second suspect later fired into the dining area as the two fled the restaurant, striking the 28-year-old, police said.

The names of those killed were not immediately released Sunday by police, citing the need to notify family members. The state police’s homicide unit was investigating.