Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia Police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead in the East Germantown section of Philadelphia.

The incident happened around 5 pm Saturday at East Washington Lane and Gardenia Street.

According to police, a 17-year-old male was shot four times in the upper torso. Medics pronounced the male dead at 5:21 pm on the scene.

READ MORE: Double shooting leaves 1 teen dead and another injured

No arrests have been made, and no weapons have been recovered.

The investigation is ongoing. We will keep you updated.