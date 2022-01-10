Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia Police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead in the East Germantown section of Philadelphia.
The incident happened around 5 pm Saturday at East Washington Lane and Gardenia Street.
According to police, a 17-year-old male was shot four times in the upper torso. Medics pronounced the male dead at 5:21 pm on the scene.
No arrests have been made, and no weapons have been recovered.
The investigation is ongoing. We will keep you updated.