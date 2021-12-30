MILL CREEK, Del. (AP) — A 13-year-old girl was killed when she was hit by a car while crossing a road at a crosswalk in Mill Creek on Wednesday night, according to Delaware State Police.

Police said the girl and three other children left the Valero gas station on McKennans Church Road around 9:20 p.m. and began to cross Limestone Road in the crosswalk, The News Journal reported. That’s when a car driven by a 19-year-old drove into the intersection with Milltown Road, hitting the 13-year-old, police said.

The 13-year-old was thrown across Limestone Road to the right shoulder, and she died on the scene, police said. The driver was not injured. Delaware State Police are still investigating whether the driver had a green light and reported that the driver did not appear impaired.