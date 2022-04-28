Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on April 22, 2022.

Police say 33-year-old Paul Azzara was last seen at his home on the 1500 block of South Capitol at 6:00 pm by his father.

Azzara was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and a grey hooded sweatshirt. Police say he may be in the Kensington area.

READ MORE: Nightclub bouncer is wanted for murder after punching a drunk man outside a club

Police urge the public to contact the South Detectives at 215-686-3013 or call 911 if you have information on the whereabouts of Azzara.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

Got a great idea for a story? Tweet me @LouallenDoc