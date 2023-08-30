Due to the recent devastations caused by the wildfires on Maui earlier this month, they can use all the help they can get to help restore the island. One local chef who is also a O’ahu native is working directly to raise money for all those who were impacted. The founder and owner of Poi Dog Sauces Kiki Aranita talked to us about her contributions and cuisines along with Alex Cahanap, who talked about her artisanal tablescape, flatware, and event curation company Citrine. We have a list of places you can go to help donate to Maui.

