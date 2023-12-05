After a record-breaking Summer Carnival Tour throughout 2023, P!NK has decided to extend her tour into 2024 with 17 more stops, including one in her hometown, Philly.

After selling out the Lincoln Financial Field twice in September, P!NK is returning to the Linc on August 18, alongside special guests Sheryl Crow, ‘The Script’, and ‘KidCutUp’.

The 2024 Summer Carnival Tour will kick off in St. Louis, Missouri on August 10, and then travel around the country with 17 stops.

P!NK’s Summer Carnival has sold over 3 million tickets and has amassed a staggering $350 million grossed across Europe, the UK, North America, Australia, and New Zealand.

Fans who attend will be in for an “epic high-energy set including her biggest hits like “So What”, “TRUSTFALL”, “Just Give Me A Reason”, and more.” P!NK will perform jaw-dropping aerial acrobatics, pumping dance routines, and vibrant costume changes.

Tickets go on sale on Monday, December 11 at 10 am at LiveNation.com.

North American 2024 Tour Dates:

August 10- St. Louis, MO, The Dome at America’s Center

August 14 – Toronto, ON, Rogers Centre

Sun Aug 18 – Philadelphia, PA, Lincoln Financial Field

Wed Aug 21 | Foxboro, MA, Gillette Stadium

Sat Aug 24 – Chicago, IL, Soldier Field

Wed Aug 28 – Missoula, MT, Washington Grizzly Stadium

Sat Aug 31- Edmonton, AB, Commonwealth Stadium

Wed Sep 11 – San Diego, CA, Petco Park

Fri Sep 13 – Las Vegas, NV, Allegiant Stadium

Sun Sep 15 – Los Angeles, CA, Dodger Stadium

Tue Oct 01- Hershey, PA, Hersheypark Stadium

Thu Oct 03 – East Rutherford, NJ, MetLife Stadium

Sun Oct 06- Syracuse, NY, JMA Wireless Dome

Sat Oct 12 -Indianapolis, IN, Lucas Oil Stadium

Wed Nov 06 – Arlington, TX, Globe Life Field* ^

Mon Nov 18 – Orlando, FL, Camping World Stadium^

Sat Nov 23 – Miami, FL, Loan Depot Park