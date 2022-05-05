Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who robbed a PNC Bank at gunpoint in Wynnefield Heights, police say.

The incident happened on the 4000 block of City Avenue around 3:59 pm Wednesday.

According to police, a 5’6″ man wearing a red hat and black jacket walked into the bank and demanded money. The suspect took an unknown amount of U.S currency.

The suspect left the location on foot, walking towards Monument Road, police say. No tracker or dye pack was given, police say.

Police say no arrests were made.

