(WPHL) Well a Pizza Delivery man from Aston, PA served more than just Pizza on Sunday.

When Cocco’s Pizza delivery man Tyler Morrell arrived at a Brookhaven home with a pizza in hand, he noticed a high-speed police chase coming to a screeching halt.

In the video captured by a Brookhaven homeowner’s ring camera, police vehicles can be seen chasing after a suspect driving in a black car.

The suspect then jumps out of the car and tries to run when Morell quickly jumps into action and trips the suspect, allowing police to grab him.

Brookhaven Police later posted the video on social media thanking Morrell for his assistance and saying, “if you’re interested in a job we are always looking for good people.”

And to those who are wondering, don’t worry, Cocco’s confirmed that the pizza was delivered unharmed!