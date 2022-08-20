Pickleball is the hottest sport at the Jersey Shore right now and Ventnor City Beach is no different. The courts at Atlantic Avenue don’t open until 8 A.M. and every morning you’ll find a line of people waiting for the gates to be unlocked.

Organizer Alex Greer decided to make pickleball something that everyone in Ventnor could enjoy. He created the Funky Pickle Ventnor Classic which debuted earlier this summer and will return again next year. He joined PHL17’s Kelsey Fabian on the pickleball courts to tell us all about it.