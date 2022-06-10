Meet Tommy and Nova!

These six-month-old sibling puppies are looking for their forever homes.

Tommy and Nova are both energetic, playful and have full of your typical puppy mannerisms.

They both love toys and snacks. Nova can be a little shy without her brother, but warms up with time. Tommy is adventurous and outgoing.

Tommy and Nova can be adopted separately.

The Pennsylvania SPCA wants interested adopters to know that these puppies are young and will need basic training. Click here to learn more!