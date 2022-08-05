Adopt Smoothie King!

This 4-year-old pup is looking for his forever home.

Smoothie King is 65 pounds of pure love. He wants a family that can provide him with a lap to lay his head on and someone who is always ready to give a belly rub.

Unfortunately, this sweet boy hasn’t been feeling too great. His friends at Philly PAWS say he has an upper respiratory infection. He is on antibiotics, but his recovery would be much easier in the comfort of a home.

PAWS is looking for a person or family that would be willing to foster Smoothie King while he recovers and then adopt him once he back to being a happy, healthy boy. PAWS will cover the costs of his antibiotics, along with his neutering, which will take place after he is better.

Smoothie King is a gentle and mellow guy who will make a great companion.