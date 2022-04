Meet Seven!

He is the friendliest boy who wants all the love!

Seven was rescued by the Pennsylvania SPCA a long time ago. He spent a year in protective custody because he was part of a dog fighting case. Despite his past he loves all people!

This short and stout guy weighs about 50 lbs and believes he is a lap dog.

Seven is an amazing pup and would be great with any family as long as he is the only pet in the home.

Click here to learn more about Seven!