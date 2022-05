Meet Scout!

If you are looking for a pup that will keep life fun, he is perfect for you!

Scout is playful, goofy, affectionate and very handsome. He is four-years-old and gets along well with other dogs. He does have urge to chase small animals, so he needs a cat-free household.

If you want to meet Scout stop by ACCT, the shelter is open 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. everyday!