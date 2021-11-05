Phurry Friend: Rousey

Meet Rousey!

She may look like a land hippo, but we promise she is all dog!

Rousey is 8-years-old and although she is considered a senior she still has a little spunk in her. At times she will have spurts of playful energy, but mostly she is happy being a couch potato.

This friendly girl has yet to met a human she doesn’t like. She is a fan favorite among the staff and volunteers at the Pennsylvania SCPA. Rousey also loves other dogs.

If you would like to adopt this 63 pound love bug, click here!