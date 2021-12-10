Meet Reagan!

She is 6-year-old chihuahua looking for her forever family.

Reagan is a perfect little lady with a mellow personality. She is a friendly girl who gets along with dogs, cats and of course, people.

She was very loved in her previous home, but was surrendered because the owner was no longer able to care for her.

This sweet girl is also pretty smart she knows how to sit, paw, lay down and even dance. Reagan has a clean bill of health and is ready for adoption.

Contact Furever Yours Rescue to learn more about her.