Meet Ranger!

This good boy has had a pretty tough life so far. Ranger was found as a stray last fall and after a few weeks at ACCT Philly he was adopted into a loving home with an owner who adored him. Unfortunately, earlier this month that owner passed away unexpectedly and Ranger found himself back at the shelter.

Since his return shelter staff says he has been sad and lonely. Staff says he is a volunteer favorite and while everyone at ACCT loves him he would be much happier in a home.

Ranger also has a deformed paw. It has been that way since birth, but it doesn’t slow him down. It’s just one more reason to love this 75 pound boy.

Shelter staff says there are few things you should know about Ranger if you want to adopt him… he loves being a couch potato and loves toys of any shape and size.

Ranger loves people, but does not love other dogs therefore he needs to be the only dog in the home.

Click here to learn more!